A WOMAN has gone missing from Ebbw Vale leading to Gwent Police officers to be concerned for her welfare.
Gabby McDonald, 21, was reported missing at 10am this morning, Monday, October 26.
She is five feet three inches tall, and has long, black hair. She is of a slim build and has two 'star' tattoos on her neck which may be distinctive.
MORE NEWS:
- Police burst in on drug dealer using money counter in kitchen full of cash
- Police presence to continue on Severn Crossings throughout fire-break lockdown
- Parts of Gwent are warned to expect heavy rain and possible flooding this week
When she was last seen, she was wearing a white hooded top, black Adidas joggers and white trainers and she has links to Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Abertillery.
Anyone with information are asked to get in contact with the force on 101 or their social media pages and quote the reference 96 of October 26.
If Gabby sees this, the force have asked for her to contact them to confirm she is safe and well.