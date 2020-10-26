CHRISTMAS has come early today with the launch of non-stop 24-hour festive radio station.

Heart Xmas – a station playing the greatest feel good festive hits of all time - launched across the UK on Sunday (October 25).

With less than 60 days to go until the big day, Heart Xmas is turning up festive feel good for the remainder of 2020 with the 'ultimate seasonal soundtrack' on DAB Digital Radio and on the Global Player app.

What festive songs will be on the playlist?

Heart Xmas will be playing all the festive favourites including; Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, Wham!’s Last Christmas, Chris Rea’s Driving Home For Christmasand Band Aid’s Do They Know it’s Christmas?, helping bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to 2020.

We've switched on Heart Xmas to turn up the festive feel good! Anyone else BUZZING Christmas has come early?! 🎄 🎅 ⛄️ — Heart (@thisisheart) October 25, 2020

What have Heart bosses said?

Andy Everett, managing editor of Heart, said: “With the nation turning to radio for light-hearted escapism and comfort, we are thrilled to bring listeners some festive feel good cheer earlier than ever before this year as we launch Heart Xmas.

"With the clocks going back, we’re switching on Christmas as Heart’s much-loved festive sister station returns, playing the nation’s favourite festive tunes from the past 50 years, non-stop, 24/7. The countdown to the big day is officially on here on Heart Xmas.”

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston said: “It may be October, but we’re kick-starting our Christmas countdown on Heart earlier than ever before.

"As the clocks go back, we’re bringing the festive feel good forward to help lift the spirits of the nation over the next few months.”

How to listen

Heart Xmas is available across the UK on DAB digital radio (you may need to retune your DAB radio) and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Heart Christmas”), iOS or Android device and at heartxmas.co.uk.