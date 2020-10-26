WELSH Government hope to announce post-lockdown rules for Wales next week.

Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, addressed Wales in a press conference earlier today, talking about the circuit-breaker lockdown which is currently in effect in Wales aiming to slow the spread of coronavirus.

When Wales' First Minister, Mark Drakeford, announced the 'short and sharp' firebreak lockdown he reassured the public it will be for a 'fixed' period and end on November 9.

Some people were concerned over the lack of clarity offered on what restrictions will be in place in Wales after the firebreak; many parts of the country were already in local lockdown when this additional measure was announced last Monday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mr Gething confirmed that Welsh Government is engaging with stakeholders before a cabinet comes together to agree on a set of rules.

Mr Gething said: "We want to be in a position to give people at least a week or so to understand what the rules are that are going to be in place, but it's really important that we have conversations with stakeholders through this week.

"We need time before the firebreak ends for everybody to understand what the rules are."

He added that lessons have already been learnt from the first weekend of the firebreak, which started at 6pm on October 23, and that Welsh Government need to understand advice offered by scientific advisors and the Chief Medical Officers to create a 'sustainable' set of rules allowing people to live their lives 'in a way that coronavirus doesn’t take off again.'