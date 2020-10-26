A BRIDGE in Monmouth has reopened following an undisclosed incident.
Gwent Police said just before 7pm that the A466 road bridge - known as the Wye Bridge - which crosses the river Wye has been closed due to an ongoing incident.
There was a presence of emergency services at the scene, with police reportedly being joined by the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and SARA.
MORE NEWS:
- Man taken to hospital after 'serious assault' in Newport last night
- Police burst in on drug dealer using money counter in kitchen full of cash
- Plea to treat shopworkers with respect they deserve in Wales fire-break lockdown
The A40 in Monmouth remains open but drivers heading southbound are asked to proceed with caution and if possible to avoid the area and find alternative routes for the journey.
At 8.20pm, Gwent Police tweeted that the bridge has now been reopened.
More information on the nature of the incident to follow.