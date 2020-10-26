NEWPORT County will face Leyton Orient in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup. It will take place at The Breyer Group Stadium over the weekend of the 7-9 November.
County have proven their worth in the competition in recent years, reaching the fifth round in 2019.
They have put Premier League and Championship opposition to the test since 2018, beating Leeds United 2-1 at home on January 7, which put them into round four for the first time since the 1978/79 season.
They then drew 1-1 at Rodney Parade against Premier League opposition Tottenham Hotspur but lost the Wembley Stadium replay 2-0.
Almost a year after their victory over Leeds, County won 2-1 at home against former Premier League champions Leicester City in the third round of the 2018/19 FA Cup.
In the fourth round, they were drawn away to Championship outfit Middlesbrough where they earned a 1-1 draw and won the Rodney Parade replay 2-0.
This put County into the fifth round for the first time since 1949 where they drew Manchester City at home. It was the end of the journey for County - losing 4-1 to the reigning Premier League champions.
They reached the third round again last season, and enjoyed a run to the Carabao Cup fourth round this season, before losing narrowly to Newcastle United on penalties.
Here is the full Emirates FA Cup first round draw. All ties to be played over the weekend of the 7-9 November. The matches will be behind closed doors.
Leyton Orient – Newport County
Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mill
Sunderland v Mansfield Town
Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandria
Oxford United v Peterborough United
Exeter City v AFC Fylde
Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City
Walsall v Bristol Rovers
Rochdale v Chesterfield
Swindon Town v Darlington
Barnet v Burton Albion
Wigan Athletic v Chorley
Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley
Oxford City v Northampton Town
Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe
Bromley v Yeovil Town
Torquay United v Crawley Town
Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool
Cheltenham Town v South Shields
Stevenage v Concord Rangers
Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United
Gillingham v Woking
Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle
Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United
FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers
Salford City v Hartlepool United
Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors
Hull City v Fleetwood Town
Colchester United v Marine
Barrow v AFC Wimbledon
Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town
Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town
Brackley Town v Bishop’s Stortford/St Alban’s City (Bishop's Stortford and St Alban's City are playing tonight)
Eastleigh v MK Dons
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
Boreham Wood v Southend United
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
Port Vale v King’s Lynn Town
Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers
Banbury United v Canvey Island