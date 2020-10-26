NEWPORT County will face Leyton Orient in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup. It will take place at The Breyer Group Stadium over the weekend of the 7-9 November.

County have proven their worth in the competition in recent years, reaching the fifth round in 2019.

They have put Premier League and Championship opposition to the test since 2018, beating Leeds United 2-1 at home on January 7, which put them into round four for the first time since the 1978/79 season.

They then drew 1-1 at Rodney Parade against Premier League opposition Tottenham Hotspur but lost the Wembley Stadium replay 2-0.

Almost a year after their victory over Leeds, County won 2-1 at home against former Premier League champions Leicester City in the third round of the 2018/19 FA Cup.

In the fourth round, they were drawn away to Championship outfit Middlesbrough where they earned a 1-1 draw and won the Rodney Parade replay 2-0.

This put County into the fifth round for the first time since 1949 where they drew Manchester City at home. It was the end of the journey for County - losing 4-1 to the reigning Premier League champions.

They reached the third round again last season, and enjoyed a run to the Carabao Cup fourth round this season, before losing narrowly to Newcastle United on penalties.

MORE NEWS:

Here is the full Emirates FA Cup first round draw. All ties to be played over the weekend of the 7-9 November. The matches will be behind closed doors.

Leyton Orient – Newport County

Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley Paper Mill

Sunderland v Mansfield Town

Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandria

Oxford United v Peterborough United

Exeter City v AFC Fylde

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

Walsall v Bristol Rovers

Rochdale v Chesterfield

Swindon Town v Darlington

Barnet v Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic v Chorley

Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Oxford City v Northampton Town

Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe

Bromley v Yeovil Town

Torquay United v Crawley Town

Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool

Cheltenham Town v South Shields

Stevenage v Concord Rangers

Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United

Gillingham v Woking

Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United

FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers

Salford City v Hartlepool United

Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

Hull City v Fleetwood Town

Colchester United v Marine

Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town

Brackley Town v Bishop’s Stortford/St Alban’s City (Bishop's Stortford and St Alban's City are playing tonight)

Eastleigh v MK Dons

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

Boreham Wood v Southend United

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Port Vale v King’s Lynn Town

Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers

Banbury United v Canvey Island