HALLOWEEN is fast-approaching - and while things will be slightly different this year - many will be celebrating the annual event at home instead.

We've put together six spooky ideas for fancy dress, food, games and music and more for the ultimate Halloween at home party.

Dastardly dress

Most supermarkets and online sites sell fancy dress. But how about making your own?

Go as a magician like Harry Potter, spooky skeletons, gruesome ghouls, merry monsters, wicked witches and brilliant black cats as well as magnificent mummies.

Eerie eats

Again supermarkets will supply everything from pumpkin-decorated cupcakes to lime-green slimy mousse.

Also on the menu could be pumpkin soup, pumpkin pie, hot dogs, burgers, pizza, toffee apples, marshmallows, monster muffins and parkin.

Beastly brews

Hot chocolate with marshmallow topping, purple potion punch with any blackcurrant flavoured pop or squash, monstrous milkshakes or spooky smoothies.

Ghoulish games

Apple bobbing – fill a bowl with water, add apples of choice and take it in turns trying to grab them with teeth, no hands allowed.

Toilet paper mummy – pit several teams against each other and the team that finishes their wrapping a roll of toilet paper round their ‘mummy’ first wins.

Burst the balloon – put pieces of paper with prizes written on them in orange balloons, how many is up to you.

The children have to pop the balloons, using their feet only, to claim their prize.

Dark decorations

Major supermarkets sell everything from disco glow-sticks to glow-in-the-dark skeletons.

Or you can make your own – for example cotton wool cobwebs, Halloween-themed paper chains and lanterns carved from pumpkins.

Spooky sounds

Make your own disco playlist – must haves include Thriller by Michael Jackson, Monster Mash by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers, Witchcraft by Frank Sinatra, Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf, Ghost Town by The Specials, Haunted by Beyoncé and Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.