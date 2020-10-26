CORONAVIRUS is having an impact on Newport city centre, with another venue closing its doors.

El Siecos, in Market Street, has announced it will not re-open after the firebreak lockdown in Wales and it is shutting for good.

This follows on from Atlantica Bar & Club recently closing temporarily, saying it will remain closed 'until more substantial financial support' is available.

Adam Smith of Atlantica Bar & Club in Newport

El Siecos is owned by Ashley Sicolo, grandson of John Sicolo who owned TJs nightclub, and was included in South Wales Argus' five best live music venues in Newport last year.

Originally opened on Newport's High Street in 2018, El Siecos moved to its Market Street unit in 2019 but it will not re-open.

Sharing the sad news on social media, Mr Sicolo said: “Coronavirus put life on hold.

“I’ve had some great times and met some great people, but it’s time for me to move on."

He thanked staff and customers for their support over the years.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Meanwhile, Atlantica Bar & Club remains closed temporarily, as previously reported.

The venue has said it will re-open once the 10pm curfew, which they said is 'crucifying the industry' is lifted, but there is uncertainty on when this will be.

Atlantica Bar & Club have encouraged people to sign a petition to cancel the curfew which is available here.

Atlantica Snack Bar remains open, offering food for delivery or collecting via JustEat or telephone call.

It is unclear what nightlife in Newport will look like in the future, with various clubs closing indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Earlier this month Iftekhar Haris closed all of his Newport venues for the ‘foreseeable future’ due to losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

This meant the closure of four venues on Cambrian Road: The Courtyard, Cotton Club, Warehouse 54, and Blind Tiger.

It is not yet clear when, or if, these nightclubs will reopen.