The fire-break will no doubt have an impact on each and every one of us in one way or another. As the First Minister has said, this is our best chance of regaining control of the virus and avoiding a much-longer – and damaging – national lockdown.

This is a time of year we traditionally spend with family and friends by celebrating social events, such as Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night, but this year must be different.

The virus is circulating in every part of Wales and our critical care units are already full.

The restrictions have been brought in to protect everyone, it is not about what we aren’t able to do during these next two weeks, but about asking ourselves what contribution can I make? What can I do to make this period work for Wales?

The firebreak period is a preventative measure so we can reduce the strain on our NHS, key workers and economy.

If we act now, we have a better chance at recovery and slowing the second wave.

By acting sooner rather than later the hope is to give us all a clearer run up to the Christmas period. I urge the people of Newport to stay home. It’s our best chance at controlling the virus.

A new fund of more than £1m to help Wales’ unpaid carers cope with the financial pressures of Covid-19 has been announced. Carers deserve our unwavering support. They have done so much to look after others during this pandemic.

The Carers Support Fund, which will be available until March 31 2021, will see grants of up to £300 made available for a range of essentials, including food, household items such as furniture or white goods, or electronics such as a laptop for access to support and services. Please contact my office for further information: 01633 376627.

I fully understand that people have so many question at the moment and are unsure where to find the correct and latest information.

I am providing a regular newsletter/email with all the latest updates.

If you are a Newport West resident and want to sign up please do not hesitate to get in touch Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or 01633 376627.

Similarly, if you have any concerns or issues, I am very much here to help.