THE mother of a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by a convicted paedophile revealed he has scarred her daughter for life.

Mark Porretta, 54, of Chelmer Walk, Bettws, Newport, was branded a “predator” by a judge when he was jailed last week.

He attacked his 16-year-old victim at his home after he groomed her and bought her gifts. Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The girl’s mother said after the case: “He’s a high risk paedophile. He’s scarred my daughter for life. I think he’s disgusting. He’s a creep.

"He is a real danger to children.

“Porretta has really hurt my girl. She is so upset by what he did to her.”

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the defendant has a history of sexual assaults against children.

He told how Porretta was jailed for six years in 2005 for committing offences against five different victims.

The defendant was also prohibited from having contact with children aged 17 and under after a sexual harm prevention order was imposed against him.

Last year, he sexually assaulted the teenage girl at his home after she had stayed there overnight.

Porretta pleaded guilty to that attack and breaching his sexual offence prevention order.

Mr Broadstock read the victim’s impact statement in which she said: “I was very upset and I remember feeling scared and frightened.”

Harry Baker, mitigating, asked the court to give him credit for his guilty pleas.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Porretta: “You are now 54 years old. You have a relevant previous conviction and caution. You have a sexual interest in young children.

“You groomed your victim and you displayed predatory behaviour.”

She jailed him for two years and six months with an extended licence period of three years, making a total sentence of five years and six months.

Porretta was told he will have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.