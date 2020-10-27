AN APPEAL has been lodged after plans for a cycle café in Cwmbran were refused by Torfaen County Borough Council over a lack of parking facilities.

Councillors rejected proposals for the coffee shop by ponds in Lake View, Llantarnam, in August due to concerns over a lack of parking.

The council’s planning committee said the application provides no off-street parking in an area which “already experiences a high demand” for on-street spaces.

But applicant Kelly Eroglu says it is intended that most customers will visit the cafe by walking or cycling, with spaces to park bikes provided at the site.

In an appeal lodged to the planning inspectorate, Mrs Eroglu says the site is also served by bus stops nearby, and that on-street parking is available.

Three parking spaces for staff have also been secured at a business 360 metres away, which the council’s highways team said was too far.

Most of the customers visiting the cafe - around 38 per cent - would be workers in the area who would walk to the site, during lunch, before and after work.

Around one quarter of those visiting would be ramblers, cyclists and fishermen who would also mostly not visit by car, according to the appeal statement.

“It is argued that the unit would not generate significant levels of additional traffic as most of the custom would be on foot or arrive by bicycle,” the grounds of appeal statement says.

“It would serve a complementary function to the existing uses nearby and to those persons already enjoying the facilities of the lake or local area, such as ramblers or cyclists.”

The statement adds that “any lack of parking” would “promote more active modes of travel by deterring customers from using the private car, instead encouraging access by more sustainable means”.

The council refused the plans on the basis that “the proposal can provide no off street parking which will lead to an increase in the demand for on street parking, in an area which already experiences a high demand, to the detriment of the free flow of traffic and highway safety”.

The appeal also argues the development would bring economic benefits, with four full-time and four part-time staff positions created.

As well as the coffee shop, Mrs Eroglu plans to run educational and wellbeing evening courses to small groups of young people at the site.

An online petition calling for the decision by Torfaen council to be overturned has been signed by more than 5,000 people.