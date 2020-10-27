A PONTYPOOL man has risen to the challenge of coronavirus by launching his own ethical clothing line.

Jack Strange, 25, who currently works for BBC Wales, is one of many people who faced job uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To counteract this he has set up his own clothing line, Mari & Lwyd, which has a huge focus on sustainability and protecting the environment.

The brand name draws inspiration from the Welsh tradition 'mari lwyd' which involves a hooded horse figure going around knocking doors and singing.

Mr Strange said: "Mari Lwyd seems to have made a resurgence in Wales; I really like the idea of it and, as we're a Welsh company, it made sense.

“I’ve had the idea of a clothing line for many years, but I've always been so busy.

“Not knowing what’s going to happen with my job contract-wise and being uncertain about the future gave me the opportunity for this venture to get started."

Mari & Lwyd has 'gone well' since launching last week with Mr Strange promoting the new business on Instagram and TikTok.

“Mari & Lwyd aims uses sustainable and environmentally material,” added Mr Strange.

“The clothes are made from organic, recycled fabric and the ink is animal safe – with everything made to order.

“The clothes don’t exist until someone orders them, which is a more modern up to date environmentally friendly way to operate.

“It’s hard to live a more sustainable lifestyle when everything you buy or consume is unsustainable. We need more changes, especially from massive companies and influential people.”

The clothing line has a range of clothes and accessories for men and women, with the products made using Teemill.

Teemill has many measures in place to ensure they run in an ethical way. This includes:

Organic farming, which avoids toxic pesticides and fertiliser.