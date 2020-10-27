MEET the Newport mice who are looking for a new forever home this Hallowe’en.

Blue Cross Newport have had a busy week admitting a large group of 19 female mice, and are looking to rehome 13 of them.

The animal welfare charity wanted to share some Hallowe’en inspired photos of them to match their Hallowe’en themed names.

They have been split into two groups for rehoming - The Nightmare Before Christmas group and the Buffy Group.

First group - The Nightmare Before Christmas - includes Skelli, Sally, Zero, Oogie, Boogie, Pumpkin, Harlequin, Lock and Shock. They are looking for a home either as a large group of nine, which would require an extra large enclosure, or as smaller groups of threes, or a six and a three.

Group two - Buffy - includes Buffy, Willow, Anya, and Faith.

The mice are looking for a home with lots of space for them to zoom around with plenty of things to climb and hide in - the more space the better. They also love eating tasty treats such as oats and meal worms.

Willow and Anya can be very curious and like to nibble and lick their foster carers' fingers. Buffy likes to show off her jumping skills and will use your hand or arm to show you just how high she can jump.

Faith is still rather nervous, and much prefers to watch her siblings interact with their carers for now.

As they are very good jumpers and climbers, and are very small, they will need a secure cage to ensure they are kept safe and secure.

Due to current restrictions, Blue Cross are only rehoming pets within a one hour driving distance of Newport.

If you are interest, please head to bluecross.org.uk