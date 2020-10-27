NEW guidance on the sale of 'non-essential' items in supermarkets in Wales will be published today.

After a weekend of confusion over what supermarket shoppers here can or cannot buy, the Welsh Government is set to reveal changes to the guidelines.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said yesterday that talks would be taking place with the retail sector, with a Welsh Government spokesperson later confirming talks had taken place, and changes are on the way.

The spokesperson said that ministers held "positive discussions" with retail sector representatives yesterday evening.

There was widespread criticism of the ban on non-essential items over the weekend, with a petition against the rules garnering more than 66,000 signatures to date.

One Newport man took his protest against the rules into the shops, going to Tesco in Spytty in his underwear to "prove a point" that clothes were essential items.

Speaking at the Welsh Government media briefing yesterday, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “I do think that greater clarity and consistency will be helpful for all of us in making sure we all understand what we can do.

“It’s important to think about what we can do and what we’re going to do together to reduce the loss of life that we’ll otherwise see here in Wales.”