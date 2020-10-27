A FOURTH year group in a week at a Newport school have been told to self-isolate following a positive coronavirus test.

A confirmed coronavirus case was found in Year 7 at Bassaleg School.

A letter was sent to parents yesterday asking pupils in the year group to isolate for 14 days.

Sent by headteacher, Victoria Lambe, it said: "I was notified this evening of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Year 7.

"In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council all pupils in Year 7 will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

"There is no further action for any other year group.

"All close contacts of the case have been identified and are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.

"Your child has not been identified as a close contact and therefore does not need to self-isolate and does not require testing for Covid-19.

"They can continue to attend school as usual.

"However, please continue to be alert for any symptoms of Covid-19; a new or continuous cough; a high temperature; a loss of or change to sense of smell or taste."

It is the fourth year group in the last week which has had to self-isolate from the school.

Last week letters were sent to pupils in Year 8 and Year 10 following confirmed cases.

While a letter was also sent to Sixth Formers yesterday after a confirmed case.

Headteacher, Victoria Lambe added: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

"I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community."