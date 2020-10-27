A PERSON has been taken to hospital following the closure of a bridge in Monmouth last night.
The A466 Wye Bridge was closed off for more than two hours while a number of emergency services were at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported the presence of Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and SARA.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.08pm and the bridge was reopened at 8.20pm.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance.
"Colleagues from the fire service were leading the incident and we assisted with medical care and transport of one patient to Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny.”