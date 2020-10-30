A THREE-BED semi on Westfield Avenue is one of the most viewed properties in Newport right now.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic Zoopla has said that more people are now looking to move home to gain both access to outdoor space and a home office.

With the economic impact of the pandemic starting to deepen, more and more of us are looking to take advantage of the current housing market and stamp duty holiday while it's available.

The following five homes are currently the most viewed in Newport on property website Zoopla.

Glassworks Cottages, NP20

£75,000

This three-bedroom terraced house is on the market for £75,000 and is one of the most viewed properties on the market right now.

Offered for sale by auction the property has off road parking and is close to local amenities, within a close walking distance to the city centre.

Boasting a front and rear garden as well as three good-sized bedrooms and a large living and dining room.

The house has gained more than 1,900 views in the last 30 days.

Fields Park Road, NP20

POA

This Grade II listed property is described as one of the most impressive properties in South Wales.

The charming property has a range of characterful features including exposed beams, stripped floorboards and log burning stones.

Boasting six good-sized bedrooms, two reception rooms and five bathrooms the property even has a secluded roof terrace in addition to its landscaped gardens.

​Risca Road, NP20

£550,000

With more than 1,350 views in the last 30 days this spacious detached family home is in a highly sought-after west side location.

Featuring a large gated driveway and grand lawned garden the property benefits from a stylish kitchen and breakfast room, two reception rooms and four good-sized bedrooms.

The large lawned garden has a decked seating area featuring glass balustrade and boasts pleasant views.

Westfield Avenue, NP20

£175,000

This semi-detached family home is described as both beautifully presented and well-maintained.

Featuring a driveway and good-sized garden the property is ideally suited to a family looking to gain more space or a first time buyer.

With three good sized bedrooms the property has ample living space and room for a home office.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac the property has been extended to offer a larger living space.

Caerleon Road, NP19

£200,000

On the market for £200,000 this spacious mid-terrace property has four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

There are many original features throughout including high ceilings, quarry tiled flooring and a feature fireplace.

The substantial family home has a large enclosed garden with a range of timber outbuildings and is close to many amenities and public transport links, making it ideal for commuters.

Have you thought about moving house since lockdown? Let us know in the comments.