A WEATHER warning for heavy rain and potential flooding has been extended to cover Newport and the rest of Gwent.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of Wales and north west England.
The warning, for heavy rain, will be in place from midday on Thursday until midnight on Friday.
Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent were both covered by the warning.
And it has now been extended to include Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen
Heavy rain is expected, with the possibility of flooding which could lead to travel disruption.
This is what the Met Office have said to expect:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses