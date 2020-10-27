KIRSTY Williams MS will step down next year after more than 20 years in the Senedd.
The Welsh Liberal Democrat and education minister announced that she will step down at next May's election.
She has represented Brecon and Radnorshire since 1999, and is the only Lib Dem in the Welsh Parliament.
Ms Williams said: "There is, of course, sadness in making this decision, but also with a sense of achievement and pride."
She is now "looking forward to spending more time with my family."
Former first minister Carwyn Jones appointed her to his cabinet following a deal struck after the 2016 election.
This was continued under current first minister Mark Drakeford.
Her departure, said Mr Drakeford, would "leave an enormous hole - not just in the Welsh Government, but in the Senedd and in Welsh political life."
He added: "She was a formidable politician in opposition but she has demonstrated her real strength has been in putting into practice the progressive policies for which she has long argued."
