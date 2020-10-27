THE TOP 10 things Welsh people wish they could insure against includes incompetent politicians and trash TV shows.

Comparison website, Money Expert, recently asked people in Wales what they wish they could take out a policy on, uncovering the top 10 things Welsh people would like to insure against.

There were some serious answers, with 'online banking fraud' top of the list, along with some more unusual answers such as 'bad romances' and 'lack of common sense.'

Although there were other suggestions, here is the top 10:

Online banking fraud (39 per cent)

Lack of common sense (14 per cent)

Misuse of social media (13 per cent)

Career insurance (11 per cent)

Noisy neighbours (10 per cent)

Incompetent politicians (10 per cent)

Bad Romances (six per cent)

Loss of societal values (six per cent)

Foreign affairs (four per cent)

Trash TV shows (four per cent)

Other unusual things people said they’d like to insure against - which didn't make the top 10 - include a wig, a pert bum, buying fashionable shoes that hurt when you wear them, and even happiness.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nearly 50 per cent of people in the poll of almost 100 people said they’d like to have insurance related to coronavirus, especially against financial loss and disrupted travel plans.

Money Expert boss, Jason Smith, said: “There are some things in life you just can’t insure against unfortunately.

“But the more conventional policies are key to peace of mind, protecting us if we fall ill and covering some of the more expensive items in our lives.

“It’s also vital that people research the types of policy available and then take time to read the fine print so there are no nasty surprises if they have to make a claim.”

What would you like to insure against? Let us know in the comments!