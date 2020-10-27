TWO thefts occurred in Monmouthshire on the same date and Gwent Police are looking for information.
On Monday October 19 at around 2.10am, thefts happened in two properties in The Crosshands to Old Quarry Road in Llansoy, near Chepstow.
The first theft was of a red generator, with an unknown make and model. The second theft was of a green Kawasaki KVE650 quad bike, which is fitted with a tracker.
During the first theft, an outbuilding was broken into after locks were removed using bolt cutters.
A grey-silver Nissan X-Trail was seen nearby at the time of the thefts and two men were captured on the CCTV at both properties, but their identities are unknown as their faces were covered.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage relating to the incidents, are asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages with the following references: Generator - 2000381011; quad bike - 2000381713.