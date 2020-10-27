TWO more deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent - out of seven in Wales - and a further 184 cases have been recorded in the area.
The deaths take the total in Gwent to 308, and the total across Wales to 1,790, according to Public Health Wales.
The new Gwent cases are as follows: Caerphilly - 62; Torfaen - 36; Blaenau Gwent - 35; Newport - 31; Monmouthshire - 20.
Across Wales there were 1,207 confirmed cases today, taking the Wales total, again according to Public Health Wales, to more than 45,000.
The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate has topped 200 per 100,000 population for the first time since coronavirus began to spread more widely again, and for the week ending October 24, it was 204 per 100,000.
The rate in Blaenau Gwent for the same period was 345 per 100,000, the highest in Gwent. The latest weekly case rates for other areas of Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 229.2 per 100,000; Torfaen, 183.1; Newport, 141.6; Monmouthshire, 115.2.
Merthyr Tydfil's weekly case rate is now above 400 per 100,000 (402.0), while in Rhondda Cynon Taf, it is 380.9.
In the latter two areas, more than one-in-five people tested in the week to October 24 returned a positive test for coronavirus.
Today's confirmed cases across Wales are as follows:
Cardiff - 203
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 189
Swansea - 134
Neath Port Talbot - 85
Caerphilly - 26
Wrexham - 60
Bridgend - 58
Flintshire - 48
Carmarthenshire - 44
Merthyr Tydfil - 40
Torfaen - 36
Blaenau Gwent - 35
Newport - 31
Monmouthshire - 20
Gwynedd - 20
Vale of Glamorgan - 17
Conwy - 16
Powys 13
Anglesey - 11
Denbighshire - 11
Pembrokeshire - eight
Ceredigion - seven
Unknown location - six
Resident outside Wales - 53
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.