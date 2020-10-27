THIS is the dramatic moment a bus caught fire in a small town.
Eyewitnesses caught the blaze as the bus came up the hill towards Penrhiw Terrace in Abercarn just before lunchtime today, Tuesday, October 27.
The burnt out bus after the fire was extinguished. Picture: Lewis Davies
Lewis Davies who was nearby said: "The bus came up the hill and started smoking. So the driver got out and spotted fire by the rear wheel. The rear wheel popped and came over covered in fire.
"The heat and noises were very worrying."
Mr Davies also said that the fire spread to a nearby garden fence, charring it and also damaged the overhead BT Fibre wires.
Luckily, no-one was hurt and Mr Davies believes that only the driver was on board at the time the smoke was spotted, leaving the bus to check it out before the fire began.
Gwent Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished, leaving a shell of the bus.
Firefighters extinguishing the fire. Picture: Lewis Davies.
A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 11:35am on Tuesday the 27th of October, 2020, we received reports of a vehicle fire on Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn.
"Crews from Risca and Aberbargoed station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
"The incident concluded at approximately 12:26pm."
Harris Coaches have been contacted for comment.
