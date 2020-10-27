DESPITE Wales now being under increased coronavirus restrictions as part of the circuit-breaker lockdown, there is still the chance to get involved with activities celebrating the Gwent Levels from the comfort of your own home.

Living Levels have some events and activities to enjoy over the next few challenging weeks.

The series of events has something for everyone, kicking off on Friday with Sound Levels Live! - an online gig with violinist Katie Batchelor.

On Friday, October 30 at 7.00pm you can join Ms Batchelor for some of her favourite tunes as well as a chat about a few of them.

Her performance will include songs like Men of Harlech, Morpeth Rant, Bolero and St Anne's Reel as part of an eclectic collection of folk tunes from across Wales, Ireland, England and beyond

Ms Batchelor said ”I recently finished my training at Cardiff University, and have now made Cardiff my home. "In usual circumstances, I enjoy playing at several monthly folk sessions as well as jamming and rehearsing with friends, and can frequently be found busking and gigging in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil either solo or with one of my bands.”

This is a Facebook Live event, tune in at facebook.com/ourlivinglevels

Then, on November 12 at 7pm, join Dr Toby Driver, Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales, for a fascinating lecture exploring the stunning aerial archaeology of the Gwent Levels and their hinterland between Chepstow in the east and Cardiff in the west.

Dr Driver will be available for a Q and A session following the presentation.

The lecture will explore the stunning aerial archaeology of the Gwent Levels and its hinterland between Chepstow in the east and Cardiff in the west. Taking to the skies in a light aircraft the lecture will explore hidden crop marks of henges, burial mounds, hill forts, and Roman villas which continue to be discovered in south-east Wales in drought summers and in low winter light.

Aerial recording by the Royal Commission throughout the year also takes in historic and protected monuments, industrial landscapes, townscapes and foreshore archaeology along the Severn Estuary revealed during extreme low tides. The lecture will also look at how drones and airborne laser scanning have revolutionised archaeological recording in recent years.

This free lecture will be delivered via Zoom and the invitation will be sent to you once you have booked your place.

Living Levels also have a ‘Writing the Levels’ creative writing group with writer and singer Phil Owen once a month.

For more, visit livinglevels.org.uk