THE company which owns and runs Newport Docks and 20 other ports in the UK, has said that safety - of staff, customers and communities around its sites - is paramount in its operations.
Associated British Ports (ABP) issued the reassurance message following events in the English Channel last Sunday, which ended with a tanker off the Isle of Wight being stormed by members of the Special Boat Service .
They ended a 10-hour stand-off on October 25, which started when stowaways, believed to be Nigerians seeking UK asylum, were reported to have become violent while on board the Liberian-registered, Nave Andromeda.
The 22 crew members were found safe and the seven stowaways were handed over to Hampshire Police.
The ship later docked in Southampton.
MORE STORIES
Investigations into feasibility of a marina in Barry
Associated British Ports revealed as title sponsor for Barry Island 10K
Associated British Ports Holdings Ltd (ABP) owns and operates 21 ports in the United Kingdom - including Newport Docks, Barry Docks, and Port of Swansea.
The company's activities cover transport, haulage and terminal operations, ship's agency, dredging, and marine consultancy.
An ABP spokeswoman said: “Safety is a core value for ABP.
“We will continue to adhere to the government’s strict security guidelines across all of our locations, in order to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and communities surrounding our ports.”
The Ministry of Defence called the incident, off the Isle of Wight, a "suspected hijacking,"
Home secretary, Priti Patel and defence secretary Ben Wallace authorised the operation in response to a police request.