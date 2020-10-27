PLEASE donate to the Poppy Appeal online is the message from a Gwent MP ahead of this year’s Remembrance Day.

This year, the way the Royal British Legion, veterans, current serving personnel and the public take part in Remembrance Day is going to be very different due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions in place to help to curb the spread of the virus.

The Royal British Legion have teamed up with British financial technology company Revolut to allow people to donate online. Alongside this, there are virtual poppy fields on the Royal British Legion’s website where you can also donate online.

Islwyn MP Chris Evans has always supported the Poppy Appeal and is calling on those who use Revolut in Islwyn and beyond to use the electronic donations feature as a way to support the charity.

The service is free for the Royal British Legion to use and 100 per cent of each donation goes straight to the charity.

Mr Evans said: “Every November, thousands of people in Islwyn proudly wear their poppies, show their support and raise funds for our veterans. But like so many things this year, the Poppy Appeal has had to adapt to Covid-19.

“I am supporting Revolut’s partnership with the Royal British Legion as a way of enabling people in Islwyn to make their donation in a Covid-secure manner this year.”

Revolut’s public affairs manager, Nicholas Taylor, said: “I am delighted that from today, people in Islwyn can donate directly to the Poppy Appeal through the Revolut donations feature. Revolut donations allows people to give effortlessly to the charities that they care about in a Covid-secure way.”

To find out more and use the donations, visit https://www.revolut.com/donate-money