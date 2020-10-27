A WINDOW at Pontypool Active Living Centre has been smashed after being shot with a pellet gun.

The centre, along with all Torfaen Leisure Trust buildings, is currently closed to the public, but a member of staff came across the damage on a routine daily inspection of the building.

Torfaen Leisure Trust's chief executive Angharad Collins appealed for anyone with information about the incident to report it.

"We are closed at the moment but we are doing building checks to ensure everything is safe," she said.

"One of our team went into Pontypool leisure centre and found the window had been shot with a pellet gun. The pellet was still lodged in the window.

"It must've happened some time yesterday (Monday), after the building check.

"If the window had smashed and fallen, that could've caused some serious damage.

"It's not the only act of vandalism at one of our centres, as we also had a case at Bowden Active Living Centre recently.

"Having already lost millions of pounds as a result of Covid, this the the last thing we need. It's just mindless vandalism.

"It's just an additional cost that we just can't bear at the moment.

"They are buildings for the community, so all they are doing is damaging the community."

Anyone with information on this should contact Gwent Police using the crime reference number 2000391584.