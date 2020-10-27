EVERY home in Gwent will receive an information booklet in the coming weeks detailing changes to NHS services when the new Grange University Hospital opens on November 17.

The new £350m hospital, in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, will open four months ahead of its original schedule to help Aneurin Bevan University Health Board respond to winter pressures and coronavirus.

The new hospital will provide a centre of excellence to treat Gwent's most seriously ill patients, or those with significant injuries, and it will now be the emergency department (A&E) for everyone living in Gwent.

In the past, the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals have both provided these emergency medical services, but from November 17 these services will be centralised at the Grange University Hospital.

READ MORE:

There will be 24/7 minor injury units at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.

Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale will continue to have a minor injury unit, open 9am-7pm Monday-Friday (closed weekends and bank holidays). Minor injury units are led by emergency nurse practitioners.

There will also be changes to the way services for children are provided.

Children aged one year and older can be treated at their local minor injury unit, but if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, they will need to go to the Grange University Hospital.

All babies aged under 12 months will need to go to the Grange University Hospital, even if they have a minor injury or illness.

“The Grange University Hospital represents a key milestone in our Clinical Futures Programme - our plan to deliver NHS health services that are of the highest quality and fit for the future," said health board chief executive Judith Paget.

“This brand new, modern facility will enhance the care we are able to offer to our patients alongside our existing hospital sites and the important work that goes on in our communities to keep people healthy and out of hospital whenever possible.

“It is really important that local people read the information booklet, or visit our website, to learn about the changes taking place.”