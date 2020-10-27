THE WELSH Government has announced an updated list of items that supermarkets can now sell in Wales during the firebreak lockdown.

The government met with several retailers, representative groups, and Trades Unions to discuss what could be classed as essential and non-essential items.

The Welsh Government said: “Following positive discussions with essential retailers, representative groups and Trades Unions we have provided an updated list of goods that can be sold, and have clarified that a sensible system should be introduced whereby customers can ask to buy non-essential items by exception under the regulations.

“We are hopeful this provides a workable solution for retailers and customers. However, we cannot move away from the central principle that retailers must restrict the sale of non-essential goods for the duration of the firebreak. We continue to work closely with the sector and would stress that these restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

“We are asking the public to continue to support the effort by restricting unnecessary journeys and shopping”.

So, what can you now buy in a supermarket?

Food and drink

Products ancillary to the sale of food and drink, primarily disposable items used for the preparation and storage of food (such as kitchen foil, food bags and cling film) but also basic products necessary to prepare and eat food and drink.

Toiletries and cosmetic products, including toilets rolls and sanitary products

Pharmaceutical products

Baby products including equipment, clothes, and nappies

Stationery and greetings cards

Pet food and other pet supplies

Products for the maintenance of bicycles and cars

Fire-break restrictions began in Wales at 6pm on Friday, ending on November 9, meaning non-essential retail had to close.

Shops that could remain open were told to only sell essential items – which according to the Welsh Government was that “which would normally be sold in pharmacies and chemists”.

This ban on supermarkets only selling ‘essential’ items caused outrage across Wales – which led to a petition being made, signed by more than 60,000 people, calling for it to be reversed.