JUST EAT, the UK’s largest online food ordering and delivery service, is introducing measures to support the hospitality industry in Wales.
The support will help independent restaurants in Wales adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the tightening government restrictions introduced to combat the second wave - in particular, areas facing the most severe restrictions, such as Wales.
The measures apply to those restaurants that already use the Just Eat courier service to support delivery requirements alongside their dine-in trade - as well as those looking to partner with Just Eat to help support their business.
This is the latest in a suite of packages of Just Eat industry support measures, headlined by the initial £12m support released in March 2020.
The new measures will initially last for 30 days, started last Friday, and include:
- A 25 per cent discount on commission for independent restaurants that use Just Eat’s courier service;
- Removal of commission on collection orders for all independent restaurant partners;
- Provision of a merchandising and supplies package, with choices including PPE, to all independent restaurant partners.
Additionally, further support measures will be applied across the UK, including:
- Removal of sign up fees for independent restaurants;
- Removal of commission fees for the first month of new independent restaurants joining the Just Eat platform;
- Additional support including the provision of dedicated food safety, tax and legal support for all restaurant partners.
Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, said: “There’s no doubt that 2020 has been an extremely difficult year for the hospitality sector.
“While many traditional takeaway businesses have seen significant growth across recent months, dine-in focused restaurants facing mandatory closured and opening time restrictions have been hit the hardest.
“We hope that these measures will continue to provide a valuable lifeline during this challenging time."