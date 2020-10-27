IT'S that time of the year again! Costa Coffee has revealed it's Christmas menu and it might just be the best one yet.

New to the menu for 2020 are three iconic festive chocolate favourites - Quality Street, Terry's Chocolate Orange and After Eight - which have been transformed into limited-edition hot chocolates and lattes.

The introduction of the Terry's hot chocolate follows the success of last year's Terry's Chocolate Orange muffin and will include a Chocolate Orange segment as an extra treat.

If you're the sort of person who screams ‘save me a purple one!’ the minute a tin of Quality Street is opened then you'll be spoilt for choice as the Quality Street Purple One can be ordered as a latte in stores or a hot chocolate from Costa Express machines.

The Quality Street Purple One Latte. Credit: Costa

If you're looking for something a bit cooler then do not fear as you can choose from a a tasty Black Chocolate Forest frostino or Irish Velvet frostino.

Back on the drinks menu this year is the Hot Spiced Apple, a delightful winter warmer perfect for those colder nights.

If you're looking for a bite to eat then there are plenty of festive food options on the menu too including a Lobster toastie and a Brie, Bacon and Cranberry panini.

Lobster Toaster. Credit: Costa

The new festive menu is available in stores nationwide and at Costa Express machines from Tuesday November 3, 2020.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring together the festive icons that are Quality Street, After Eight and Terry’s Chocolate Orange for our limited-edition drinks range to truly capture the taste of Christmas in a cup.

“This year, more than ever, we wanted to ensure we make Christmas feel that little bit more magical, every sip of the way, so we’re exceptionally pleased to offer returning and new Costa Coffee lovers these soon-to-be iconic additions, plus their classic favourites too.

"Now to the tough decision of choosing which to try first!”