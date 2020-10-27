THE OWNER of a Monmouth restaurant has organised the support of Indian restaurants across Monmouthshire to help feed vulnerable people during Wales' circuit-breaker lockdown.

Shaz Miah, owner of Indian Summer in the town, has been at the forefront of a series of generous acts during the last few months, including delivering free meals for vulnerable people in Newport with the help of local stores.

He said that there was so much negativity around and so he joined with other restaurant owners to "bring some positivity to the people".

This campaign, he said, was on a much grander scale than anything he had been a part of before.

Restaurants in Monmouth, Chepstow, Caldicot and Abergavenny are all on board.

Blestium Financial Services in Monmouth has also contributed towards the effort.

"I used my contacts in Monmouth and reached out through local Covid groups such as on social media," he said.

Mr Miah explained that unlike the national lockdown earlier in the year, eligible people could now visit their local participating Indian restaurant to pick up their free meal.

He said this would ease the burden on the staff.

"Vouchers and menus will be distributed to families and individuals who need it," he said.

"We're going to try to involve foodbanks, asylum charities, homeless people and those supporting refugees."

He said that volunteers who had "worked so hard" during the pandemic would also be eligible.

The voucher (above) for the scheme, which begins on Sunday November 1, can be used at all participating businesses across the county.

As well as Monmouth's Indian Summer the restaurants involved are:

Blue Cumin - Magor

Curry Mahal - Caldicot

Eastern Flavas - Chepstow

Balti Delight - Abergavenny

Mr Miah's campaign involves businesses from a sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all suffering," he said.

"My restaurant has been closed for six months.

Takeaway didn't do enough to cater for that loss."

He said that the hospitality business was facing "tough times".

"For these restaurants to do this out of the kindness of their hearts is huge," he said.