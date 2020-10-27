THE WELSH Government's update to its list of 'essential' items that can be bought at supermarkets during the firebreak lockdown, has triggered mixed reactions from some of our readers.

The update to what the Welsh Government considers an ‘essential’ item to be sold in supermarkets was published yesterday evening, after days of mounting anger, confusion and frustration among shoppers and retailers concerned over what could and could not be bought.

A petition calling for the ban on the sale of 'non-essential' items to be lifted has been signed by approaching 70,000 people.

There was a mixed bag of reactions from our readers who commented on the announcement on the Argus Facebook page, with some welcoming the change and others questioning why it was something to be outraged over.

Among them, Louise Johnston said: “I remember back in the day (first lockdown in March), when we didn't need to be told the rules. We just shopped less and stayed out less.

"I honestly didn't see a person shopping around the clothes aisles or toy section. And there were no barriers up. It was almost as if we could make informed choices by ourselves!

“When you take away choice, you take away our respect for our leaders. If you don't have faith in us, we feel hard done by. It's human nature”.

Melanie Tudball said: “I believe that everything should be available but limit the number of people from a household that can shop. I see no reason at the moment why shopping should be a family outing.

"Single parents are the exception of course but where possible only one of you needs to be in the shop”.

And Jo Bartlett said: “I run a small cake business from home which I'm still allowed to trade. Went to home bargains Sunday morning like I always do to buy my supplies.

"Caster sugar, icing sugar, chocolate etc not a problem. But not allowed to buy cake case, blocks of icing or cake boxes.....essential to my business”.