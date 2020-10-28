PLANS for a solar farm covering more than 100 acres of 'unspoilt' Monmouthshire countryside have been outlined.

The proposed farm on fields in Penpergwm, south-west of Abergavenny, would generate up to 45 megawatts of electricity, according to planning documents.

It is planned on a site made up of 11 agricultural fields which total 42 hectares (103 acres).

The development would include solar panels, battery storage units, new access tracks, underground cabling and fencing with CCTV cameras and access gates around the site.

Landscaping, including hedgerow planting, is proposed with the scheme promising to enhance biodiversity by creating new habitats, offering food and shelter to wildlife.

The new hedgerows will “help to break up the new structures and reduce overall visibility of the proposed development”, an environmental impact assessment screening report says.

“The final locations of any structures will be suitably set back from the footpaths within the application site to ensure users enjoyments are not comprised and effects are not significant,” it adds.

The site falls within the Northern Hills Aspect Area which is described as having “an unspoilt character”, and as being “a rural landscape of moderate rarity due to lack of development”.

It is also part of the Northern Raglan Aspect Area which is made up of “visually attractive gently undulating farmed landscape”, although it is noted that the A40 “does affect its tranquillity”.

Planning documents say that “no significant landscape and visual effects are anticipated” from the development.

The proposed development is temporary, and the site would be returned to its current use after the project.

The greatest visual impact will be on those who use public right of ways (PROWs) which pass through the site, including three footpaths and one bridleway.

“The greatest views will be experienced by users on the PROWs passing through the site, who will have much more open views,” the environmental impact assessment screening report says.

“However, proposed planting mitigation will be used to reduce any impacts and effects will not be significant.”

A screening opinion has been requested by developers, Great House Energy Limited, to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required to be submitted with a planning application.

Plans will go before a planning inspector due to it being designated a Development of National Significance.