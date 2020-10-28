A MEMORIAL to the 176 men and boys who died in one of Gwent's worst mining disasters - in Abersychan 130 years ago - has been completed.

Boys as young as 12 are known to have died in the explosion at Llanerch Colliery on February 6 1890.

The idea for a memorial came about in 2015, following a service for the 125th anniversary of the disaster.

Since then, the Friends of the Llanerch Memorial Fund has raised around £16,000 for the monument, including additional support from Tesco Bags of Help grants and Bron Afon Community Housing.

“It’s been great to have that support from the community,” said Carol Watkins, secretary of the Friends of the Llanerch Memorial Fund.

"Everyone has been involved - selling books, DVDs, holding fundraisers - and we have had a great response on our Facebook page."

The oak carvings as part of the completed memorial to the miners killed in the Llanerch Colliery disaster. Pictures: The Friends of Llanerch Memorial Fund

The first part of the memorial, a plinth with the names of those killed - plus the names of the five who died at the nearby Glyn Pits explosion 10 days earlier - engraved in stainless steel in front of the former shaft at the pit, was unveiled in September last year.

And now the final part of the memorial installed - oak sculptures created by woodcarver Chris Wood.

The sculptures depict miners working a coal seem, the explosion, families gathering around the pit waiting for news and finally identifying the dead and carrying a body home.

The memorial to the miners killed in the Llanerch Colliery disaster. Pictures: The Friends of Llanerch Memorial Fund

“They’re unbelievable to look at up close,” said Mrs Watkins.

“It’s a great relief for it to be completed. It’s 50 per cent relief and 50 per cent pride.

“We are hoping the local schools will visit the memorial and teach their children about the disaster.”

Coronavirus restrictions meant the Friends group could not hold a ceremony for the completion of the memorial, however Mrs Watkins said: “It’s a lovely walk up there, so people are welcome to walk there and see it.

"And there are still things for sale, as we need to be able to maintain the memorial."

For more information, visit the Friends of the Llanerch Memorial Fund Facebook page.