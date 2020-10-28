THE POPULAR Christmas event Carols Under the Arch will return this year, albeit in a slightly different fashion.

The Christmas carol service, now in its fifth year, usually sees people come together in Abersychan for a festive evening full of live performances and a service from Pastor John from Noddfa Church.

However, this year's event will differ from previous years, with restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus meaning the evening will now be streamed on Facebook.

READ MORE:

"We are moving it all online," said Pastor John. "This year, we've partnered with Victory Church in Blaenavon. We are hoping to be able to have a live showing of the carol service in each church, so people can meet at the church - socially distanced and with pre-booking - and celebrate together.

"We are hoping to bring hope and joy to people in this very dark time of the pandemic."

Local schools, including Cwmffrwdoer Primary, Garnteg Primary, Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary and Abersychan Comp will be involved with the service, as will Gwent Music and other local choirs. There will also be a special performance from an Elvis tribute act.

The 2019 Carols Under the Arch in Abersychan. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

"All the children from local schools will be given a play pack in partnership with Torfaen Play Service and Bron Afon, where there will be a competition to spot the elf throughout the service," said Pastor John. "They can write the time they see him, and submit that for a chance to win a £20 book voucher."

The event regularly attracts more than 1,000 people, and Pastor John said one advantage of moving online - aside from being able to keep warm at home - was they could share the evening with people who wouldn't ordinarily be able to make it.

"Where people couldn't come before I'm hoping we can put Abersychan on the map," he said. "But we can only do it with the help of the community.

"Help us make the best out of a Covid-Christmas and bring hope and joy to as many homes as possible by sharing the event and inviting your friends and family to join us online."

As in previous years, the event will be raising money for the Daniel Jones Fund at Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind. Full details on how you can donate will be released closer to the time.

The service will be streamed at 7pm on Noddfa Church's Facebook page on Sunday, December 20. . You can find out more, and register your interest by searching 'Carols Under the Arch Online' on Facebook.