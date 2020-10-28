SIX year groups from Bassaleg High School in Newport are now in self-isolation.
The school has announced that there has been a confirmed coronavirus case among their Year 11 pupils.
In a letter, the school’s headteacher, Victoria Lambe, said: “In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council all pupils in Year 11 will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
“All close contacts of the case have been identified and are in the process of receiving appropriate advice.”
Year Nine is now the only year group from Bassaleg High School not self-isolating, with the school currently closed for half-term.
On Tuesday, Year Sevens at the school were asked to self-isolate following a positive case in that year group.
Yesterday, sixth formers, including Year 12 and Year 13, were asked to self-isolate following a confirmed case.
Last week Bassaleg High School sent letters to parents and carers following positive cases in Year 8 and Year 10 following confirmed cases in those year groups.
In the latest letter, Ms Lambe said: “You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
“I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community.”
People should remain alert for the symptoms of coronavirus, which are:
- A new continuous cough
- A high temperature
- Loss of or change to taste or smell