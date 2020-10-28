A CARDIFF-based café and cheese shop is hoping to capitalise on its coronavirus lockdown success by expanding its external catering service in Cwmbran.

Madame Fromage Catering is a cheese specialist with a café and shop in Cardiff – but the company also has a base in Cwmbran which deals with external catering services for corporate events, weddings and food hampers.

During the first coronavirus lockdown, when the café and shop were required to close, the company produced selection boxes for home delivery, which has “proven to be extremely successful”.

Now the company has applied for planning permission at its Springvale Industrial Estate base in Cwmbran to expand this side of the business and create a “factory shop”.

The Cwmbran base would look largely the same under the proposals, but the cheese specialist has proposed a visitors’ reception and a change of use to allow customers to pick their selection boxes by appointment only.

READ MORE:

The design and access statement for the application says: “With the closure of the café in March and the reduction in the need for catering for large events due to Covid 19, the business diversified into producing selection boxes of containing cheeses and charcuterie for home delivery by Madame Fromage staff.

“This side of the business has proved to be extremely successful and now forms an important element within the overall business model.”

The statement says it is not the intention “to serve casual customers who arrive at the unit without an appointment” and acknowledges that there is a lack of parking provision near the unit.

The application will be considered by Torfaen council in the coming months.