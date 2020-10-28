POLICE have executed an early morning drugs warrant and dealt with an occupant.
The warrant was carried out by Neighbourhood Policing Team officers in Blackwood.
The occupant was dealt with for drug offences.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers said: "Blackwood Neighbourhood Policing Team have this morning executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.
"Occupant was dealt with for drug offences.
"Please keep reporting suspicious activity and providing valuable information. Thank you."
A Gwent Police spokesman added: "We’re working to break the chain between drug use and crime but we need your help.
"If you’re concerned about drug use or dealing in your area, no matter how small, we want to know.
"To report drug activity please call 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or reporting online."
