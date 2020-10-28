COMIC Relief will stop sending celebrities to Africa, in the wake of 'white saviour' criticism.

Instead, the charity will hire local (to Africa) filmmakers to make African appeal films for Red Nose Day 2021 and offer a ‘more authentic perspective.’

Last year Labour MP David Lammy accused Strictly Come Dancing star, Stacey Dooley, of perpetuating ‘tired and unhelpful stereotypes’ after she travelled to the continent for Comic Relief.

“The world does not need any more white saviours,” said Mr Lammy, who is of Guyanese descent.

David Lammy MP. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Comic Relief said celebrities who have led films on camera have been ‘highly successful’ and will ‘continue to play a big part presenting’ Red Nose Day TV shows.

Sir Lenny Henry, Comic Relief honorary life president and co-founder, said: “A lot has changed over Comic Relief’s 35 years, and so the way we raise money and talk about the issues we are here to tackle, and the people we are here to support, must change as well.

“I think on certain issues right now, like representation, amplifying black voices and diversity, there’s a real sense of reflection and looking inwards, and asking ourselves what can we do to learn and grow.

“African people don’t want us to tell their stories for them, what they need is more agency, a platform and partnership."

Sir Lenny Henry

Sir Lenny Henry added: “I’m proud that Comic Relief is making these changes and I am looking forward to seeing the films next year.

“Investing in local talent across Africa to tell stories from their communities is great but there is more that can be done. The energy and passion for change and new perspectives is there in bucket loads."

The UK charity, founded in 1985, is finalising new ‘story telling guidelines’ which will include local filmmakers and a stronger focus on ‘grassroots’ workers in appeal films.

Comic Relief, which said it has invested nearly £6 million in black-led and minority-led organisations across the UK, will work with media organisations across Africa to raise ‘awareness of wider narratives across the continent’ and promised to make ‘every aspect’ of production ‘more diverse and inclusive.’

Sir Lenny will be joined by June Sarpong, the BBC’s director of creative diversity, for a discussion on changes in the creative industry, including Comic Relief’s new guidelines.

It will be followed by an international panel discussion on ethical filmmaking and will show a first-look at three new African-led films produced through Comic Relief’s Sema Stori Initiative.