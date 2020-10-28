THIRTY-seven new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today across Wales.
Counsel General Jeremy Miles announced the figure - the biggest in a single day in Wales since the pandemic began - at the Welsh Government's coronavirus media briefing.
Public Health Wales will publish more details on the sombre toll later today - it is not yet known where exactly in Wales they have occurred.
"There is a lag between the point at which people are affected (by coronavirus), admitted to hospital, and the mortality we have seen, and we anticipate that this is a product of that," said Mr Miles.
"They tell us that a firebreak is absolutely essential and a deep firebreak is the right response in order to protect people's lives and protect the NHS and its capacity to keep us all safe."
He extended his sympathies to the families of those who have died.
The 37 deaths take the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Wales, since the pandemic began, beyond 1,800, based on Public Health Wales figures.