NEW footage from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) shows the various stages of the construction of the Grange University Hospital.
The Grange is due to open on November 17, having been brought forward from the spring of 2021.
The hospital had been readied as a field hospital during the height of the initial lockdown, although no patients needed to be treated there.
However, despite coronavirus cases being on the rise again - there were 1,074 cases confirmed in Gwent in the week to October 23 - there are no plans to open the £350 million hospital earlier than the scheduled date of November 17.
Every home in Gwent will receive an information booklet in the coming weeks detailing changes to NHS services when the new Grange University Hospital opens.
The new hospital will provide a centre of excellence to treat Gwent's most seriously ill patients, or those with significant injuries, and it will now be the emergency department (A&E) for everyone living in Gwent.
In the past, the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals have both provided these emergency medical services, but from November 17 these services will be centralised at the Grange University Hospital.