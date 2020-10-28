NEW national coronavirus regulations for Wales will be announced in the coming days.

The two week firebreak lockdown is set to end on November 9, and the Welsh Government intend to replace it with a new national set of guidelines to keep the spread of coronavirus under control.

Speaking this afternoon, counsel general Jeremy Miles said discussions were ongoing, and that the first minister Mark Drakeford would make an announcement in "the coming days".

The new guidelines will see an easing of restrictions from this firebreak period, according to Mr Miles.

He said: "When we come out of this our shops will reopen, people will go back to work, churches and places of worship will resume services, bars and restaurants will serve customers, and people will be able to exercise and train in gyms.

"We will have a new set of national rules to help us live with coronavirus and keep it under control."

The Welsh Government are in discussions with local authorities, the police and other organisations impacted by the guidelines to "make sure they are right for Wales", said the counsel general.

Mr Miles also asked people to continue being diligent and living by the rules during the firebreak period.

He added: "This week we are working on new national measures, regulations, guidance and advice which will come into force when the firebreak ends to help keep us all safe.

"This is a firebreak to save lives, to make sure our NHS can continue to provide high quality care for people with coronavirus and with other illnesses and injuries this winter.

"We cannot bring coronavirus under control without your help.

"We need everyone to work together during this two week period.

"We know this is hard, but the firebreak will end on November 9 and we will keep Wales safe."