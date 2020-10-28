THE Welsh Government is making £300 million available to support businesses in Wales from today.

Counsel General for Wales, Jeremy Miles, acknowledged that the firebreak lockdown is having an impact on businesses, and that they need support during this firebreak period, set to end on November 9.

Mr Miles said: “Today we are opening the extended Economic Resilience fund to all those businesses across Wales which have had to close during this two-week period.

“We’re making £300 million available today to support businesses in Wales, in addition to the wage support schemes from UK government."

Registration and application will be via the Business Wales website - businesswales.gov.wales - with 'a range of support' available, including:

Payments of £1,000 for all businesses eligible for small business rates relief occupying a property with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

Payments of up to £5,000 for retail/hospitality/leisure businesses which are required to close and with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

Discretionary top up grants for businesses closed by firebreak and those affected by restrictions before the start of the lockdown.

Mr Miles added: “We made an extra £10 million available to support jobs and people during the firebreak.

"This will add £5 million to the discretionary fund to support businesses retain workers at risk of falling through the gaps in support. It will support the discretionary assistance fund which provides grant to people in urgent need."

“This has been an incredible difficult year for businesses in Wales and the people that they employ. A great many are desperately worried about what the future holds.

“We understand those anxieties and those concerns and we share your ambitions to keep businesses running and employees in jobs.

“We are grateful to you for everything you have done this year – for working with us, adapting to rules and regulations, and making physical changes to businesses to keep Wales safe.”