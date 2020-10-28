THERE have been at least two shed burglaries in Newport within four days.
A shed in Pillgwenlly and a shed in Rogerstone have been burgled recently - although the incidents may not be linked it is important that people are vigilant and try to keep their sheds secure.
The Pillgwenlly incident was reported to Gwent Police last Saturday, with the thieves taking a toolbox.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a shed burglary in East Dock Road, Newport, on October 24.
"The break-in took place sometime between 11pm on Friday, October 23 and 9am on Saturday, October 24."
Police are investigating the theft - anyone with any information can call 101 quoting reference 2000388082.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Young father led police on 'extremely stupid' chase in dad's Audi
- Gwent Police carry out early morning drugs warrant
- Scientists baffled by large expanding crack on the moon
On Monday October 26, Gwent Police received reports of a burglary in Rogerstone, with the culprits taking four 'AMG Mercedes 18-inch diamond cut wheels' from the shed, plus a telescope and tripod from the garden.
AMG Mercedes 18-inch diamond cut wheels which were stolen from Rogerstone
The spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a shed burglary in Cefn Road, Rogerstone, on Monday, October 26 shortly after 9.10pm.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or anyone who may have been offered these items for sale to get in contact.
"You can report information by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2000391096 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."