THE responsibility regarding the sale of essential and non-essential items rests with the individual and the retailer according to Wales' Counsel General.

Jeremy Miles was addressing the nation earlier as part of the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing.

Following a weekend of confusion as to what constituted an 'essential' item, Mr Miles paid tribute to the "enormous contribution" or shop workers across the country

"We have worked with supermarkets to provide clarification on the boundaries of essential and non-essential," he said.

"We've offered more clarity and are discussing a mechanism so if someone has a need for something they deem essential it can be arranged."

He said that the system of essential/non-essential shopping was one which would be maintained by the adherence of the general public.

"The way the regulations work in Wales is that there is an obligation of individuals to leave the home only to buy things that are essential," he said.

"As well as that personal responsibility we've also seen non-essential retail closed for this period.

"It's a responsibility on the individual not to leave the house to buy items which are non-essential and responsibilty of the retailers not to sell these items."