GREGGS have introduced a new and improved loyalty scheme on Greggs Rewards, their mobile reward app.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What is Greggs' rewards scheme - and what's up for grabs?

The new rewards scheme no longer just offers free hot drinks, Greggs fans will be able to earn digital stamps and rewards across all of their Greggs favourites.

Ranging from sweet treats and tasty bakes to freshly prepared sandwiches and hot drinks including freshly ground Fairtrade coffee, Greggs fans will be rewarded with the products they enjoy most frequently.

In all cases, the new and improved scheme allows Greggs fans to earn a freebie when they buy nine products from any one category – meaning the tenth will be awarded to customers for free.

Customers can collect stamps for more than one category at a time, offering more choice and rewards.

Stamps can be collected for all of the following product categories:

Drinks (hot, cold and all branded drinks)

Sandwiches and Salads

Breakfast

Savouries, Bakes & Pizza

Sweet Treats

Hot Food

When will the app roll out across the UK?

The updated app will be rolled out across iOS and Android and will be available to all Greggs customers by the first week in November.