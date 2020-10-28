THE Welsh Government intend to work with other UK governments to plan Christmas regulations, the counsel general has said.

Jeremy Miles said that a four nations approach was the "starting point" for discussions on restrictions over the festive period.

This morning, a joint letter from the Liberal Democrats and the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, called on the UK to act as one over Christmas rules.

One of the authors, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: "No one country can manage this challenge in isolation. The fractured rules across the UK have already been incredibly difficult to piece together."

Counsel general, Jeremy Miles said it was the Welsh Government's intention to work on a UK basis.

He said: "We have always sought, wherever possible, to work on a four nations basis throughout the pandemic.

"Obviously that is not always possible, and not always appropriate, but that is our starting point for discussions around this.

"In terms of what Christmas might look like, as you will have heard the first minister say, he wants the best available version of Christmas, consistent with keeping people safe."

Mr Miles added that it was too early to say what that might entail.

He said: "We need to see what the landscape looks like in a few weeks.

"As we approach Christmas I think we will need to look at how we spend our time in the weeks before.

"Speaking personally, I am thinking about how I can manage contact with others in a way that puts me in the best possible place to take whatever available opportunities there are at Christmas to spend time with others."