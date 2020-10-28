BOTH carriageways on the Prince of Wales Bridge have been closed due to an accident.

Emergency services are at the scene, after the accident was reported just before 5pm.

As a result of the closure, traffic is building on either side of the motorway between Junction 22 for the M49 and J23 for the M48.

The AA is reporting it is a "multi-vehicle accident" with delays of at least 15 minutes. A diversion is in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a road traffic collision on The Prince of Wales Bridge.

Queuing traffic on the Prince of Wales Bridge. Picture: Traffic Wales.

"The bridge is closed and diversions in place.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."