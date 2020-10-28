HERE’S where the Trussell Trust food banks are located in Gwent.
It’s a challenging time for everyone at the moment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold - but food banks are available to support the most vulnerable.
We’ve put together a list of all the food banks in Gwent, for anyone who may wish to get in contact with one.
Some opening hours and services may be subject to change due to the pandemic, so please contact the centres directly for more information.
Newport Foodbank - Christchurch Centre, Malpas Road, NP20 5PP
Contact: 01633 822211
Risca Foodbank - The Salvation Army, 66a Commercial Street, Pontymister, NP11 6BA
Contact: 07599 973312
Eastern Valley Foodbank - Hope Centre, Unit 5 Pavillion Industrial Estate, Pontypool, NP4 6NF
Contact: 01495 760605
Caerphilly Foodbank - Connect Life Church, Crescent Road, Caerphilly, CF83 1AB
Contact: 02920 868151
Blackwood and District Foodbank - Oasis Christian Centre, Bryn Road, Blackwood, NP12 3LY
Contact: 07971 668547
Chepstow Foodbank - The Bridge Church, Unit 1a Critchcraft Buildings, Bulwark Industrial Estate, Chepstow, NP16 5QZ
Contact: 07931 911869
Abergavenny Foodbank - Abergavenny Baptist Church, Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AH
Contact: 07340 795328
Blaenau Gwent Foodbank - Church on the Rise, B54 Beaufort Rise, Ebbw Vale, NP23 5JQ
Contact: 07394 666485 or 07812 425130
Monmouth and District Foodbank - Monmouth Baptist Church, 3 Monk Street, NP25 3LR
Contact: 07960 579062
Ways you can help
Make a one-off donation - make a single donation using a debit/credit card or cheque or by text.
For more information, head to https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/make-a-one-off-donation/.
Make a regular donation - donate regularly by Direct Debit or Standing Order.
For more information head to https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/friends-of-the-trussell-trust/.
Donate food supplies - Make a food donation to one of your local foodbanks.