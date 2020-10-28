THE WEATHER warning for heavy rain over parts of Gwent has been extended until Sunday night.
Yesterday, the yellow weather warning was extended to cover Newport and the rest of Gwent, from midday on Thursday until midnight on Friday.
However, the warning has now been extended for the weekend as well.
The warning is in place across most of Gwent, with only the eastern areas of Monmouthshire not covered by the warning.
The Met Office has warned people to expect flooding, causing damage to some buildings and potentially isolating some communities, possible delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and possible power cuts.
Drivers have been warned to take additional care as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
As of yet, no flood warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales.